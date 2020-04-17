Coronavirus lockdown 2.0: Partial easing and its impact on economy

-
While the coronavirus pandemic continues to wreak havoc globally, the 21-day lockdown in India to control the spread of the virus has been extended by another 19 days till 3rd May.
Most of the restrictions imposed in the first phase of the lockdown will remain in force in the second as well. But, to limit the impact on the economy, the government has allowed some sectors to resume their activities partially.
The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a set of lockdown guidelines on 15th April detailing some relaxations that would be allowed from 20th April.
What do these guidelines really mean?
What impact will these interim measures have on the key sectors of the economy?
Let’s take a Deep Dive With AKB to understand.
