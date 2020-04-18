JUST IN
Deep Dive with AKB - Coronavirus crisis and govt response

Let's take a Deep Dive With AKB to understand how has the government's response to the crisis been so far and what will be the impact on its finances

Khalid Anzar  |  New Delhi 

The Indian economy was already bearing the brunt of a global slowdown and the Narendra Modi-led central government's finances were under stress since at least the first quarter of FY19. Now, the coronavirus crisis has forced the government to impose a nationwide lockdown and economic activity in the country has nearly come to a halt.

The government also had to offer a relief package to help individuals and the economy. How has the government's response to the crisis been so far? And what will be the impact on its finances?

Let's take a Deep Dive With AKB to understand.
First Published: Sat, April 18 2020. 16:43 IST

