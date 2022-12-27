Does India need PLI to become a toy manufacturing powerhouse?
Toy imports have come down by 70% in the last three years, while export is up by 60%. Govt is now mulling a PLI scheme to give the sector a fillip. Will the scheme help the toy manufacturing sector?
The horizon for Indian startups may not be that bright. But things are certainly looking up for India’s toy manufacturers. Import of toys has come down by 70% in the last three years while the export is up by 60%. The government is now mulling a production-linked scheme to give a fillip to the sector. So will a PLI scheme help the country’s toy manufacturing sector? This podcast offers an insight
