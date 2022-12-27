JUST IN
Does India need PLI to become a toy manufacturing powerhouse?
Govt controls under data protection bill to hit data centre investment: ITI
Credit offtake grows 17.5% for fortnight ended Dec 2: CARE Ratings
Top headlines: Venugopal Dhoot arrested, Advent buys stake in Suven, & more
Building boom sets up India as saviour for flagging global steel demand
Multi-pronged policy support gives green signal to renewable energy: CRISIL
UP to develop dry ports, freight conÂ­tainer stations to boost exports
Three key railway stations in Chhattisgarh set to get Rs 1,200-cr makeover
Coal consumers body seeks renewal of rake-based supply to non-power sector
Contractual workforce in CPSEs crosses pre-pandemic level in FY22
Toy imports have come down by 70% in the last three years, while export is up by 60%. Govt is now mulling a PLI scheme to give the sector a fillip. Will the scheme help the toy manufacturing sector?

PLI scheme | Toys R | Manufacturing sector

Debarghya Sanyal  |  New Delhi 

Channapatna toys - traditionally known as keel kudure
Channapatna toys

The horizon for Indian startups may not be that bright. But things are certainly looking up for India’s toy manufacturers. Import of toys has come down by 70% in the last three years while the export is up by 60%. The government is now mulling a production-linked scheme to give a fillip to the sector. So will a PLI scheme help the country’s toy manufacturing sector? This podcast offers an insight

First Published: Tue, December 27 2022. 13:30 IST
