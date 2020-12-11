Free-for-all apps: Avail bank facilities even if you are not a card holder

-
Recently, ICICI Bank announced its banking app iMobile Pay, which would be free for all to use. Yes, you got it right. A customer need not be a card holder with the bank to avail its online banking facilities.
Pretty much like how you use Google Pay, PhonePe, etc., for paying bills and purchase through UPI.
But ICICI is not alone to bring this concept forward. State Bank of India (SBI), has also announced to upgrade its app YONO with open for all features in 30 days.
In fact, Axis Bank has had a similar app since 2017. But it was pulled off temporarily in June for some upgrade, however, the banks’ executive vice-president and head digital banking, Sameer Shetty, informed that the app will be back soon.
But unlike fintechs, banks have more to offer. What’s that and what do banks gain by opening their apps for all?
Tune in to the podcast for more
