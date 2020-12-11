India has huge potential, it's a destination for a good investment: Gadkari

-
ALSO READ
Amazon, CII partner to bring e-commerce to small enterprises in 10 states
India best destination for foreign investment in MSMEs, NBFCs: Gadkari
CBDT to share depreciation, turnover info of small firms with MSME ministry
Over 1.1 million MSMEs registered on Udyam online system since July: Govt
India offers best destination for foreign investment in MSME, NBFC: Gadkari
-
Union Minister for Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said that India was a destination with huge potential for attractive investments and urged people to invest in MSMEs in the country.
While speaking at the virtual Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conference, Gadkari added that with the world moving production away from dealings in China, India was the next best alternative.
"I request all of you to please invest in MSMEs doing an excellent job. You will get good returns. With huge potential, India is a destination for a good investment. We know that the whole world is not very interested in dealing with China at the moment, so the next alternative available is India. We have the availability of huge raw materials, talent and young manpower," he said.
He also elaborated on what he called the four most important sectors for industry development - water, power, transport, communication.
"India has a lot of surplus power and are working towards more sustainable means like solar energy. Water is also available. Communication is doing very well and the country is moving towards 5G. Network connectivity has reached the village level. The road sector is also moving very fast. We are making 30 kms of roads per day," he said.
He further extended his greetings to those attending the Conference, saying that this was a golden opportunity for them.
"We can create associations and joint ventures. We are ready to support all types of initiatives, and you can all expect good cooperation from the side of my ministry. Together with the help of all stakeholders, we can make India the number one economy in the world," Gadkari said.
"I am confident that we will soon achieve Prime Minister Narendra Modi's mission of Atma Nirbhar Bharat," the minister said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU