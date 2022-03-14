From biscuits to fuel, Ukraine war driving up prices of everything

-
ALSO READ
A tough yarn for textiles: High input costs, GST expected to crimp margins
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Will commodity price rally sustain this week?
Commodities will be biggest gainers of Russia-Ukraine crisis: B Gopkumar
Russia - Ukraine war: Brace for chip shortage, warns Moody's Analytics
From biscuits to shampoos, prices of FMCG goods to rise again in January
-
In tatters due to prolonged pandemic, the global supply chain was recovering when Russia struck Ukraine with all its might.
Last week, the 145-year-old London Metal Exchange was forced to suspend nickel trading and cancel trades after prices doubled overnight to $100,000 a tonne amid a market panic triggered by Russia’s actions. The exchange described the current events as unprecedented.
Russia accounts for 10% of global nickel supply, 6% of the aluminium output and 18% of wheat exports.
Aluminium, copper, zinc, lead, crude oil, wheat, natural gas, coal and edible oils are some of the commodities that have been on the boil as traders feared supply disruptions on account of the Russia-Ukraine war.
With the price of metals and plastics used in appliances and consumer durables shooting up, several manufacturers had already effected price hikes last year. They are gearing up for another round now.
Usha International, which sells fans, cooking appliances, sewing machines and water heaters, said the company may have to pass on price increases to the tune of 10-15% in April.
FMCG companies too are preparing to pass on higher input costs.
Hindustan Unilever hiked prices across its portfolio of products by 3-13% in multiple tranches in February, with the sharpest increase of 13% seen in the 100 gm Lux soap pack.
Crude oil derivatives and vegetable oil are key raw materials used in making soaps, cosmetics and detergents.
Dabur India CEO Mohit Malhotra recently highlighted continued inflation in hydrocarbon derivatives, paper-based packing material, raw honey and spices. He said Dabur undertook calibrated price increases of about 5% in key products.
The sharp price increase in all major commodities is hurting every step of a company’s supply chain, from manufacturing to packaging to distribution.
Although commodity inflation is not expected to cool down anytime soon, demand is still holding up led by the post-COVID economic recovery. However, private consumption could turn sluggish again as it faces headwinds from soaring commodity prices.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU