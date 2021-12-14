What does the industry expect from upcoming GST council meet?

-
ALSO READ
GST rationalisation: Challenge and response
Centre mulls Ordinance for past tax assessment as litigation mounts
Swiggy, Zomato to pay GST from Jan; expensive life-saving drugs exempted
Swiggy, Zomato to pay GST on restaurant service supplied through them: FM
GST Council likely to meet early Jan, may discuss rate rationalisation
-
Another round of rationalisation of tax rates is on the cards. The Centre is looking to convene a meeting of the Goods and Service Tax or GST Council in early January. Besides rate rationalisation, a correction of the inverted duty structure is also expected. Inverted duty structure is when inputs for a product are taxed at a higher rate than the outgoing product itself. At the 45th GST Council Meeting in Lucknow on September 17, the Council had set up a Group of Ministers or GoM headed by Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai to look at the possibility for rate rationalisation and correction of the inverted duty structure. The GoM’s report is expected to be finalised before the January meeting of the GST council. We may also see more talks on merging one or two tax slabs.
These recommendations were recently made by the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy (NIPFP), a finance ministry-backed think-tank. The NIPFP study suggests that the government can rationalise the GST rate structure without losing revenues by rejigging the four major rates of 5%, 12%, 18% and 28% with a three-rate framework of 8%, 15% and 30%. The study estimates that if the GST rate structure prevailing at its onset in July 2017 was restored last year, additional GST revenues of nearly ₹1.25 lakh crore could have accrued in 2020-21. In fact, at the last GST Council meeting in September, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had pointed out that multiple rate changes since the onset of GST in 2017 had lowered the revenue-neutral rate from the original 15.5% to 11.6%. We can, therefore, expect an increase in the GST rates or a merger of slabs so that the average GST rate would inch closer to the revenue neutral rate. With the GST regime completing 4.5 years, it may be time to consider an overhaul of the rate structure for the long term. But the industry must be given sufficient time to incorporate any such changes. We cannot risk destabilising the GST system right when the economy is bouncing back.
Watch video
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU