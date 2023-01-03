What does the SC's demonetisation verdict mean
Six years after the govt demonetised 86% of cash in circulation, the Supreme Court on Monday nixed petitions challenging the move and upheld its legality. So what did the court say in its verdict?
Over six years after the government demonetised 86% of cash in circulation in one go by declaring notes of Rs 500 and 1000 illegal, the Supreme Court on Monday nixed petitions challenging the move and upheld its legality. So what did the apex court actually say in its verdict? And what does it mean? This podcast brings you the answers.
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 07:00 IST
