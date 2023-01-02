JUST IN
DPIIT considering quality control norms for air coolers, water dispensers

The DPIIT is looking to bring air coolers, bicycles and bottled water dispensers under the quality norms, a move aimed at containing the import of sub-standard goods and boosting the domestic industry

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Some air coolers, such as this Usha Aero smart Personal Air Cooler, are suited for smaller spaces and are also portable and pocket-friendly
Representative Image

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) is looking to bring air coolers, bicycles and bottled water dispensers under the quality norms, a move aimed at containing the import of sub-standard goods and boosting the domestic industry.

The department has floated draft control orders (QCOs) for 16 products.

The other light-engineering industry products for which these norms are under consideration include pumps, door fittings, cookware and utensils, electrical accessories, communication cable and water meters.

"All the industry, apex industry/ associations, sectoral industry/ association, regional industry/ association, respective administrative ministries, concerned R & D institutions/ organizations are requested to furnish their comments on the draft QCOs to this department by January 15," it said.

The items under these orders cannot be produced, sold/traded, imported and stocked unless they bear the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.

The DPIIT is in the process of formulating QCO for various products.

These orders are issued by the department in consonance with the WTO (World Trade Organisation) Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade (TBT) for industries falling under its domain.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, January 02 2023. 19:31 IST

