Why tax officials are upset about govt's faceless assessment plan

In their letter dated October 3, tax officials have expressed strong displeasure over unilateral decision-making, saying it is not in the interest of the efficient working of the I-T department

Kanishka Gupta  |  New Delhi 

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty
The Centre’s plan of faceless assessment, which was introduced on October 7, does not seem to have down well with income-tax officials. As a matter of fact, they even sent a complaint letter to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), claiming that the new scheme was implemented in a “hurry without considering the concerns of the majority of the stakeholders”.

First Published: Wed, October 16 2019. 12:45 IST

