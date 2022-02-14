JUST IN
You are here: Home » Economy & Policy » News
Business Standard

Will India's real GDP growth in FY22 be mellower than projected?

What do a recent announcement by the finance minister and the projections of the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee have to say about India's real GDP growth in FY23? Let's find out

Topics
India GDP | RBI monetary policy | India economic forecast

Bhaswar Kumar Krishna Veera Vanamali  |  New Delhi 

Fiscal Deficit

The Economic Survey 2021-22 projected the real GDP growth rate at 8-8.5% for FY23. However, both the government and the RBI have moderated growth expectations for FY23 in the short time period since then. Last week, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the Centre’s GDP deflator projection for FY23 is 3 to 3.5%.

What this means is that the central government’s real GDP growth projection for FY23 is in the range of 7.6 to 8.1%. This is based on the fact that the Union Budget has assumed a nominal GDP growth rate of 11.1% for FY23. GDP deflator, which is a measure of inflation, is also the difference between nominal GDP and real GDP. Also last week, the RBI projected GDP growth for the next fiscal year at 7.8% – again, lower than what the Economic Survey had projected. The Survey’s growth projection for 2022-23 is based on the assumption that there will be no further pandemic-related economic disruption, withdrawal of global liquidity by major central banks will be mostly orderly, the monsoon will be normal, global supply chain disruptions will ease as the year progresses, and oil prices will be in the range of $70 to $75 per barrel. The government and the RBI are also aware of the fact that lagging private consumption could prove to be a sore point. There might also be a chance that the government has been conservative when it comes to its GDP deflator projection. Keeping the differences in the various projections aside, India will hopefully see a durable and broad-based economic recovery in FY23. However, as things stand at present, energy prices and geopolitical tensions could prove to be spoilers.

Watch video

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Mon, February 14 2022. 08:15 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.