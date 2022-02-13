Govt files draft papers with Sebi for LIC IPO, says DIPAM secretary

-
The government on Sunday filed the draft papers with regulator Sebi for LIC IPO, which is expected to hit the capital market in March.
The government will sell over 31 crore equity shares of LIC, according to the draft red herring prospectus filed with Sebi.
"The DRHP of LIC IPO has been filed today with the SEBI," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey tweeted.
The government aims to come out with the IPO and subsequent listing of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on bourses by March.
A portion of the IPO would be reserved for anchor investors. Also, up to 10 per cent of the LIC IPO issue size would be reserved for policyholders.
Actuarial firm Milliman Advisors LLP India had worked out the embedded value of LIC, while Deloitte and SBI Caps have been appointed as pre-IPO transaction advisors.
