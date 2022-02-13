Long-awaited 5G spectrum auction expected in April-May 2022: Official

-
ALSO READ
Africa internet riches plundered, contested by China broker
5G spectrum auctions slated to take place early next year: DoT secretary
Not right to resort to Internet shutdown every time: Parliament panel
Roll-out of 5G technology to drive mobile gaming in India in 2022
Spectrum reforms, future allocation norms will ease burden on telcos: COAI
-
The long-awaited 5G spectrum auction is expected to be held in May this year if the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) submits by March its recommendations on the rules regarding the sale process, according to a senior official of the telecom department.
Telecom Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw earlier this month said the Trai has informed that it will submit its recommendations for the 5G auction by March and the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is simultaneously firming up other processes to hold the auction at the earliest.
"Trai has indicated that they will send it (recommendations) by March. Thereafter, it will take us a month to make a decision around it," Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman told PTI.
Earlier, the government has taken time of 60-120 days to start the bidding rounds in the auction after receiving recommendations from Trai on spectrum auction.
Rajaraman said it will take the DoT two months to start the auction from the day it gets recommendations from the Trai.
According to the DoT, 5G is expected to deliver download speed 10 times faster than 4G services.
As per the process, DoT seeks reference from the Trai on spectrum price, method for allocating it, block size of spectrum, payments terms and conditions, among others.
The Trai holds consultation with the industry and other stakeholders and then submits recommendations to the DoT.
As per the current practice, the apex decision making body at the DoT, the Digital Communications Commission (formerly the Telecom Commission) takes the decision on Trai recommendations and then approaches the Cabinet for the final approval.
Rajaraman said that the DoT has already selected MSTC as the auctioneer for the upcoming auction.
Trai has given participants in 5G spectrum consultation to submit their additional comments by February 15 after which it will review and come up with recommendations.
Telecom operators have demanded up to 95 per cent cut in the spectrum frequency band price. Both telecom and satellite players are at loggerheads with each other on rules for the 5G spectrum auction.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU