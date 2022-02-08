JUST IN
Which B-schools are India's best, according to the latest BS survey?

The latest survey conducted by Business Standard cuts the clutter and lists the best business schools in the country for you. To find out more see this report

Krishna Veera Vanamali  |  New Delhi 

With shortlists for most of the IIMs or Indian Institutes of Management out and the deadline for applications at management schools across the country approaching, students are in a fix over which b-school to choose. To simplify this process for prospective MBA students, Business Standard has come up with its annual B-School Survey. The survey ranks b-schools across different categories. 

The final ranking of the institutes that have participated this year has been obtained by arriving at a weighted composite score comprising the audit index and the perception index.

The audit index is calculated on the basis of a self-audit, with suitable back-checks, by the B-schools on different parameters.
 
The perception index is a weighted score arrived at by merging ratings obtained from the industry, such as those from alumni and HR professionals. Each parameter has been assigned a different weight based on the directions of an expert committee.

Business schools in each category have been placed in an alphabetical order and don’t follow their percentile scores. The top nine B-schools make up the Super League 1. 

The list includes The Faculty of Management Studies (FMS) under the University of Delhi, IIMs in Bengaluru, Kolkata, Indore, Kozhikode and Lucknow, Management Development Institute Gurgaon, SP Jain Institute of Management and Research Mumbai and XLRI Xavier School of Management Jamshedpur.

The next is Super League 2. It has the Department of Management Studies, IIT Delhi at the top. Followed by Great Lakes Institute of Management, Chennai. IMT Ghaziabad is ranked third in the category. 

Then comes the A1, A2, A3 and A4 Categories. Students who could make it to the top colleges can choose any of them. All of them have good placement records. To see the full list of rankings, visit business-standard.com. 

Based on three parameters (read them out), the survey has compiled the list of top colleges by return on investment. This include Department of Management Studies IIT Delhi, Faculty of Management Studies Delhi and Indian Instuitite of Management Bangalore among others.

Business Standard also compiled a list of top 10 government and private colleges. While the top government colleges include the usual suspects, top private colleges are Great Lakes Institute of Management Chennai, Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad, Institute of Rural Management Anand and K J Somaiya Institute of Management Mumbai among others.

Indian companies, mostly the IT firms which are facing huge attrition, are hiring like never before. And it may go on for the next few years. For example, at Jamnalal Bajaj Institute of Management Studies, final placement ended within three days. . Of the 112 firms that registered, 57 had to be sent apology letters.

First Published: Tue, February 08 2022. 08:30 IST

