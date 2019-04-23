Lok Sabha polls: Battle lines are finally being drawn for the Capital fight

-
Ending months of speculation over a possible tie-up with AAP, the Congress Monday announced the names of candidates for all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, fielding three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi, former Union minister Ajay Maken from New Delhi and Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh from South Delhi.
Gambhir replaced BJP leader Maheish Girri and will face Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
