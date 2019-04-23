JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News
Business Standard

Lok Sabha polls: Battle lines are finally being drawn for the Capital fight

Delhi is set for an interesting contest in Lok Sabha elections with the Congress and the BJP Monday declaring their candidates, which include a former Chief Minister and two famous sports persons

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Lok Sabha elections 2019

Ending months of speculation over a possible tie-up with AAP, the Congress Monday announced the names of candidates for all the seven Lok Sabha seats in Delhi, fielding three-time chief minister Sheila Dikshit from North-East Delhi, former Union minister Ajay Maken from New Delhi and Olympic bronze medalist Vijender Singh from South Delhi.

Gambhir replaced BJP leader Maheish Girri and will face Arvinder Singh Lovely of the Congress and Atishi of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

For more, listen to this podcast
First Published: Tue, April 23 2019. 12:50 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU