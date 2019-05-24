The Chessboard - Ep 8: When Narendra Modi changed Indian politics forever

BJP stormed to a majority once again in 2019. The results declared on Thursday, 23 May show complete decimation of the Congress-led UPA.

The BJP increased its seats from 282 in 2014 to more than 300 this time. The NDA total exceeds 350, nearly two-thirds majority in the Lok Sabha. The Congress-led UPA won less than 100 seats. Rahul Gandhi, president, lost from his family’s pocket borough of He was beaten by BJP’s Smriti Irani.

The BJP defied all expectations and swept nearly all of Hindi speaking India. It made big inroads into with a staggering 40% vote share. It increased its seats even in south India.

Host Ankur Bhardwaj is joined by Business Standard’s Political Editors, Aditi Phadnis and Archis Mohan who try to make sense of the mandate. Tune in to listen to the discussion.



For more exciting news and insights from the world of politics, follow The Chessboard by subscribing to the Business Standard channel on Spotify and Google Podcast.