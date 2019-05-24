BJP sees wider victory margins on 24 Guj LS seats than in 2014

The victory margins of all but two candidates of the BJP increased significantly in the 2019 polls when compared to the 2014 polls, as per data provided on the website.

Like in 2014, the ruling BJP swept all 26 seats in Gujarat, the highest margin being that in Navsari where its candidate CR Patil won by 6.89 lakh votes against the Congress'

Patil's victory margin in the 2014 polls was 5.58 lakhs.

As many as fifteen candidates won by a margin of over 3 lakh votes in the 2019 election compared to six in the 2014 general polls.

Only in Dahod and Porbandar parliamentary seats, the margin of victory of the BJP candidates went down when compared to 2014.

In Navsari, Patil polled 9.69 lakh votes while Patel got 2.81 lakh votes.

The victory margin of candidate Ranjan Bhatt, at 5.89 lakh votes, is slightly higher than the margin of 5.70 lakh votes with which had won the 2014 election from the seat.

won by a margin of 5.57 lakh votes from seat against his nearest rival, the Congress' C J Chavda.

In 2014, BJP patriarch L K Advani had won the seat by a margin of 4.83 lakh votes.

Darshana Jardosh, the BJP candidate from Surat, won with a difference of 5.48 lakh votes, which is higher than the 5.33 lakh difference she managed in 2014.

Ratansinh Rathod won from Panchmahal seat by a margin of 4.28 lakh votes against the Congress' V K Khant, which was much higher than the victory margin of 1.70 lakh votes with which BJP's Prabhatsinh Chauhan won the seat in the 2014 election.

Hasmukh Patel won the Ahmedabad East seat by a margin of over 4.34 lakh votes against his rival Gitaben Patel.

had won the seat in 2014 by a margin of 3.26 lakh votes.

Dahod and Porbandar are the only two seats on which the ruling party's victory margin went down compared to the 2014 election.

won Dahod by a margin of 1.27 lakh votes, the lowest among all 26 seats in the state. He had won the 2014 election by a margin of 2.30 lakh votes.

In Porbandar, of the BJP defeated Congress' Lalit Vasoya by a margin of 2.29 lakh votes, which was lower than the victory margin of 2.67 lakh votes the seat saw in 2014.

Voting was held on all twenty six seats in in a single phase on April 23.

The state had recorded an all-time high voting percentage of 64.11 per cent, a rise by 4 per cent when compared to 2014.

As per party-wise vote share data, the BJP got 62.2 per cent of total votes polled, while the got 32.1 per cent votes in the 2019 elections.

This is even higher than the 60 per cent votes the BJP got in the 2014 election.

