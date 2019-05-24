Maha LS poll: BJP move to replace 6 sitting MPs pays off

The BJP's decision to replace six sitting MPs in for the 2019 polls paid off handsomely as all six won with comfortable margins.

The sitting MPs replaced were veterans A T from Jalgaon, from Ahmednagar, Harishchandra Chavan in Dindori and first time MPs from Pune, in Solapur and from Latur.

Unmesh Patil, the BJP nominee in Jalgaon defeated his NCP rival and former state by a margin of 4,11,617 votes.

In Dindori, Bharati Pawar won by a margin of 1,98,779 votes over her NCP rival Pawar, then with the NCP, had contested unsuccessfully against sitting BJP in 2014.

BJP replaced five time in Ahmednagar and gave a ticket to patil, son of senior

He romped home by a margin of 2,81,474 votes over his NCP rival

The party nominated senior and state in Pune replacing sitting Anil Shirole, the move paying off with the former winning by 3,24,628 votes.

In Latur, the BJP replaced with Sudhakar Shrangare who won with a margin of 2,89,111 votes.

While in Solapur, the BJP replaced sitting MP Sharad Bandsode with Lingayat spiritual who defeated former Union and senior Congressman by a margin of 1,58,608 votes.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)