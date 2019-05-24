JUST IN
Business Standard

NDA MPs to meet Saturday to formally elect Modi as leader

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Newly-elected MPs of the BJP-led NDA will meet on Saturday to formally elect Prime Minister Narendra Modi as their leader, setting in motion the process of formation of the new government.

The BJP said the meeting will take place in Parliament's Central Hall at 5 pm.

Modi is also expected to address the MPs following his election as their leader.

With Modi already being announced as the prime ministerial candidate of the alliance, the meeting is considered a mere formality.

While the BJP has won 302 seats, with one more result pending, the National Democratic Alliance has nearly 350 members in the Lok Sabha.

First Published: Fri, May 24 2019. 16:26 IST

