Explained: How Modi's tax reforms will benefit both taxpayer and I-T dept

-
ALSO READ
Modi unveils Taxpayers' Charter: Faceless assessment and faceless appeals
PM Modi announces charter for 'fair, courteous' tax collection
CBIC to roll out pan-India faceless assessment by Dec 31, trial underway
Over 7,000 cases disposed of under I-T dept's faceless assessment process
Customs dept to launch faceless assessment of consignments from Monday
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indian tax system will be "seamless, painless and faceless”, while announcing a charter listing rights and responsibilities of taxpayers.
Business Standard's Dilasha explains how will these reforms benefit both the taxpayer as well as the Income Tax Department.
Click podcast to know more.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU