JUST IN
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Business Standard

Explained: How Modi's tax reforms will benefit both taxpayer and I-T dept

Your guide for Modi's taxpayers' charter and its benefits

Topics
tax reforms | Narendra Modi | taxpayer

Kanishka Gupta & Dilasha Seth 

Narendra Modi
PM Modi launches platform for 'Transparent Taxation - Honouring The Honest'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Indian tax system will be "seamless, painless and faceless”, while announcing a charter listing rights and responsibilities of taxpayers.

Business Standard's Dilasha explains how will these reforms benefit both the taxpayer as well as the Income Tax Department.

Click podcast to know more.

First Published: Thu, August 13 2020. 20:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU