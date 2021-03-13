Indian-Allahabad Bank amalgamation: Changes & all the post-merger details

-
Despite the pandemic, the Allahabad Bank merger with Indian Bank concluded the final technical amalgamation (software integration) last month.
What were the key synergies and cost benefits they obtained due to amalgamation? How many branches were rationalised and how many people were repositioned? What next for the amalgamated entity? Any fundraising on the cards?
In this podcast, we give you an insight on post-merger details and how easy or difficult it was to conclude the amalgamation
