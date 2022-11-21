JUST IN
Cut I-T, review capital gains tax in Budget 2023-24: CII to govt
Six years after demonetisation, deployment of ATMs set for biggest spike
At the crossroads: How are ARCs to augment their capital to Rs 300 crore?
Towards a vibrant bond market for retail investors
Auditors' timely red flag may have stopped many financial misdoings: NFRA
RBI report flags large-scale variation in property tax collection in states
Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?
RBI-ESMA logjam: Banks turn to EU, UK regulators over trade impact concerns
43% of MSMEs to close this fiscal with pre-pandemic margins: Report
Creditors recovered a third of claims in 553 resolved CIRP cases: IBBI data
You are here: Home » Finance Â» News Â» Others
Outward remittances under liberalised remittance scheme jump 50% in H1
Business Standard

Cut I-T, review capital gains tax in Budget 2023-24: CII to govt

FM Nirmala Sitharaman's pre-Budget consultations from today

Topics
CII | Income tax | Municipal bonds

Arup Roychoudhury  |  New Delhi 

Sanjiv Bajaj

Ahead of the 2023 Union Budget, the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) has proposed that the Centre rationalise personal income tax to boost consumption, continue supporting investment through higher capital expenditure, and crack the whip on non-essential expenditure. The body also said that a fresh look was needed at capital gains tax rates and holding period to remove complexities and inconsistencies.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on CII

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 06:15 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.