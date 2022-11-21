JUST IN
Budget should focus on job creation, steps to broaden tax base: India Inc
Cut I-T, review capital gains tax in Budget 2023-24: CII to govt
Six years after demonetisation, deployment of ATMs set for biggest spike
At the crossroads: How are ARCs to augment their capital to Rs 300 crore?
Towards a vibrant bond market for retail investors
Auditors' timely red flag may have stopped many financial misdoings: NFRA
RBI report flags large-scale variation in property tax collection in states
Has India's insolvency process attained adulthood?
RBI-ESMA logjam: Banks turn to EU, UK regulators over trade impact concerns
43% of MSMEs to close this fiscal with pre-pandemic margins: Report
You are here: Home » Finance » News » Others
Rupee depreciates 12 paise to 81.86 against US dollar in early trade
Business Standard

Budget should focus on job creation, steps to broaden tax base: India Inc

The Budget should focus on measures to accelerate job creation and broaden the tax base by rationalising GST and personal income tax slabs to boost consumption, industry bodies said

Topics
Union Budget | Nirmala Sitharaman | Pre budget session meet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

budget
Budget. Photo: Shutterstock

The Budget should focus on measures to accelerate job creation and broaden the tax base by rationalising GST and personal income tax slabs to boost consumption, industry bodies said in their pre-Budget meeting with finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday.

"The external scenario is likely to continue to be unfavourable for some time. Hence, we must broad-base our domestic economy by creating new sectors of growth and driving employment generation to boost domestic demand, inclusion, and growth," CII president Sanjiv Bajaj said.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) was part of the virtual pre-Budget meeting which was called for an aggressive focus on privatisation of public sector units and increasing allocation to capital expenditure with focus on an investment led growth strategy to pump India's economy amidst the global uncertainty.

To boost job creation, CII suggested that an employment linked incentive scheme be introduced and the government could consider an urban employment guarantee scheme and initiate a pilot in metro cities first in this Budget.

"Going forward, to provide tax certainty to businesses, the corporate tax rates should be maintained at the current levels.

"Further simplification, rationalisation, ease of paying taxes, and reducing tax litigation should be key priorities," the CII president said.

Industry body PHDCCI also submitted its suggestions for the Budget to the finance minister virtually on Monday.

It suggested a five-pronged strategy to revitalise the private investments through measures to enhance consumption, increase capacity utilisation in factories, boost job creation, improve quality of social infrastructure, and accelerate India's economic growth.

"The Union Budget 2023-24 is being presented at a crucial juncture of geo-political uncertainties, high inflation and slowing world economic growth. At this juncture, calibrated steps to enhance domestic sources of growth would be crucial to maintain the steady economic growth trajectory," said Saket Dalmia, president, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PHDCCI), in a statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Union Budget

First Published: Mon, November 21 2022. 16:39 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.