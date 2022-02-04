What exactly is cryptocurrency and how it works?

-
A day after the Budget 2022, Union Finance Secretary TV Somnathan told a business news channel that the government doesn’t treat trading in crypto assets as illegal.
They will be treated in the same way as betting on horse racing or any other speculative transaction. In first such case, Pune Police on Wednesday arrested a constable and six of his accomplices for allegedly kidnapping a trader and demanding Bitcoin ransom worth $40 million. Find out more about cryptocurrency, how it works and what challenges it is posing before the government today.
