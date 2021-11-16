What lies ahead for microfinance institutions after pandemic disruption?

-
ALSO READ
Microfinance institutions using AI, machine learning to disburse more loans
Microfinance sector stares at sequentially challenging year: India Ratings
30-day overdues in microfinance loans may double to reach 14-16%: Crisil
RBI proposes to lift interest rate cap on microfinance institutions
Maharashtra vax rule for staff impractical, say mall and restaurant owners
-
Small business owners and people who don’t have the access to banking usually turn to microfinance institutions for capital. But with their businesses hit, a lot of them defaulted on loan EMIs. This in turn hit the lenders badly and most of them suffered losses. But now, these microfinance institutions are witnessing some green shoots of recovery.
While the adverse effects continue to linger, the second quarter starting July marked a turnaround for the microfinance institutions. The festive season saw a gradual rise in repayments and loan disbursals. The combined micro-loan portfolio of lenders had shrunk by 14 per cent to Rs 2.14 trillion in June 2021 over Rs 2.49 trillion in March 2021.
The quarterly decline in Gross Loan Portfolio (GLP) was seen across all lender types including commercial banks, finance companies.
Following recovery in the economy in the second quarter, the loan portfolio rose to Rs 2.52 trillion at the end of August 2021. Keeping with the upturn, the volume of loans disbursed also went up from just over Rs 26,700 crore in April-June period to 7.4 million accounts to Rs 36,575 crore in July-September 2021 to around 10 million accounts.
According to data from Sa-Dhan, a microfinance industry lobby group, putting strain on asset quality, the 30-day plus dues, or 30+ DPD for short, jumped to 16.56 per cent by June from 9.06 per cent in March 2021. The 30+ DPD level in the June 2020 quarter, which coincided with the first wave of the pandemic, was 1.89 per cent. The situation has improved with a dip in 30+DPD to 11.85 by the end of August 2021.
The delinquency in the 90-day plus dues, or 90+ DPD, bucket actually declined from 4.12 per cent in March 2021 to 3.01 per cent in June 2021. However, 90+ DPD moved up to 4.07 per cent on August 31st, 2021, reflecting the existence of stress in households at the bottom of the pyramid
Meanwhile, as the microfinance institutions are recovering from losses, the Reserve Bank of India had a word of advice for the lenders. RBI deputy governor M Rajeshwar Rao said last month that while the central bank will foster growth in the microfinance sector, the lenders should not throw caution to the wind to achieve returns. He said that the balance sheet growth should not be built by compromising on prudent conduct.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU