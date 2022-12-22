Why is the RBI Guv worried about cryptocurrencies?
Business Standard's BFSI Insight Summit kicked off on Wednesday with a keynote fireside chat with the RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, moderated by consulting editor Tamal Bandhopadhyay. Excerpts here
Topics
BFSI | RBI Governor | Shaktikanta Das
https://mybs.in/2b30XV1
Shaktikanta Das. Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar
ALSO READ
Elections not a factor for monetary policy: RBI governor at BFSI Summit
Consolidation of PSBs gives a robust base to scale: Bankers at BFSI Summit
All entities providing banking service subject to same rules: RBI Dy Guv
Rising cyberthreats a real concern, say fintech players at BFSI summit
SFBs hope to give large private banks a run for their money: BFSI panelists
Business Standard’s BFSI Insight Summit, which returns to in-person mode this year, was kicked off on Wednesday with a keynote fireside chat with the Reserve Bank of India Governor Shaktikanta Das, moderated by consulting editor Tamal Bandhopadhyay. Listen to a few excerpts from the chat.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 22 2022. 15:43 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU