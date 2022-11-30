JUST IN
Business Standard

'Our gross NPAs may fall below 8% this FY if there's NARCL resolution'

'After coming out of four years of losses, we want to grow qualitatively'

Topics
Bank NPAs | Punjab & Sind Bank | Bank loans

Manojit Saha  |  Mumbai 

Swarup Saha, MD & CEO, Punjab & Sind Bank
Swarup Saha, MD & CEO, Punjab & Sind Bank

State-owned Punjab & Sind Bank is targeting salary accounts to boost the share of low-cost deposits. Swarup Saha, managing director and chief executive officer of the New Delhi-based lender, tells Manojit Saha that the bank may see gross non-performing assets (NPAs) fall below 8 per cent if there is resolution of the stressed assets. Edited Excerpts:

First Published: Wed, November 30 2022. 12:54 IST

