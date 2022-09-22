Is a re-rating on the cards for capital goods stocks?

-
ALSO READ
TMS Ep136: India's 400 bn exports, 5G, Credit Suisse's Dan Fineman, loan
TMS Ep172: Power outages, Campbell Wilson, markets, EV range anxiety
TMS Ep235: India inflation, CXO pay, dairy stocks, GST on rent
TMS Ep143: Deepak Parekh, Covid-19 cases, HDFC merger, edge data centres
TMS Ep160: LIC IPO valuation, Netflix, April F&O expiry, India-EU TTC
-
A 35% increase in the on-going fiscal year's capital budget outlay has been a catalyst for the capital goods companies this year.
On the bourses, Siemens, Thermax, Cummins India, BEL, and HAL have risen 25-100% so far in 2022 as compared to a 14% and 2.5% gain in the BSE Capital Goods and Sensex indices.
The government’s capital expenditure push and the sustained demand momentum across industries continue to keep analysts upbeat on this space.
Rohit Khatri, Assistant Vice-President, Fundamental Research, Religare Broking says he's positive on capital goods over medium-to-long term. Increased govt spending key growth driver. Consumption picking up pace is another positive. All high-frequency indicators hint at robust economic growth
A healthy revival in private sector spending is also taking place, which is leading to a higher intake in order inflows, analysts say.
According to HDFC Securities, private sector capex has lagged that of government's expenditure during FY20-22 but it will now outpace public capex due to increasing spending across sectors such as cement, metals, power, auto and others.
Experts add that declining input costs are also lifting the prospects of companies, as margin pressures are likely to improve from the second half of FY23.
Khadija Mantri, Assistant Vice-President, Research, Sharekhan by BPN Paribas say supply chain issues like chip shortage easing out. See FY23 sector earnings growth at 25-30% YoY. Multiple re-rating possible in L&T, KEC International, Va Tech Wabag and others. Sector to command higher valuation on multiple growth triggers
That said, markets will react to the US Fed’s rate hike decision and its commentary on the inflation trajectory today.
Monetary policy outcomes by England and Japan’s central banks will also be tracked later today.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU