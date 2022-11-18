Is it time to raise high-beta bets in your portfolio?
Equity markets now appear to have moved past worries of rate hikes. This is reflected by the Sensex and Nifty indices hovering near their all-time highs. Is it time to restructure your portfolio?
Topics
Equity markets | Sensex and Nifty | Markets
https://mybs.in/2b2COXx
Apple iPhones on iOS 16 beta to get 5G next week: How-to get beta software
Apple releases iOS 16.2 developer beta with 5G network support for iPhones
Invest in a smart-beta fund only if you are convinced about strategy
ONDC goes live with beta launch in Bengaluru; 161 orders placed on Day 1
Apple iOS 16.2 Beta: How to enable Airtel 5G Plus, Jio True 5G on iPhones
Experts told Business Standard that indigenisation is boosting defence stocks, but cautioned on possible consolidation in the near-term. Meanwhile, equity markets now appear to have moved past worries of rate hikes. This is reflected by the Sensex and Nifty indices hovering near their all-time highs. So as markets look to pick-up pace, is it time to restructure your portfolio and add high beta stocks? Here’s report
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU