MARKET LIVE: Solid start likely on strong global cues; SGX Nifty up 100pts
Stock market live updates: At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,353 levels, up over 100 points
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Tracking strong global cues, the Indian equity markets are likely to extend gains for the second consecutive day on Wednesday.
At 7:45 am, the SGX Nifty quoted at 18,353 levels, up over 100 points.
Globally, the US markets shrugged off covid-19 concerns in China and inched up ahead of FOMC minutes reading. All major indices – Dow Jones, the S&P 500, and NASDAQ Composite closed over 1 per cent higher.
Markets in Asia-Pacific, too, were positive this morning as the S&P 200, Kospi, Kosdaq, and Hang Seng indices climbed up to 1 per cent.
At the commodities front, crude oil prices advanced after Saudi Arabia said that OPEC+ will stick with output cuts. Brent Crude rose 0.3 per cent to $88 per barrel, whereas WTI Crude increased 0.4 per cent to $81 per barrel.
Among individual stocks, shares of Vedanta will be in focus after the mining major declared a third interim dividend of Rs 17.5 per share.
Besides, shares of Union Bank of India will be closely tracked after the public sector lender is likely to issue tier-2 bonds worth Rs 2,200 crore next week.
