ITC stock outperforms peers in March

-
ALSO READ
ITC Q2 preview: Analysts see 13% YoY revenue jump; high costs may hit PAT
Sustained growth in these three segments will drive ITC stock's re-rating
ITC: Analysts decode company's first-ever investor meet statements
ITC Q3 results: Net profit rises 14.8% to Rs 4,118.80 cr, revenue jumps 30%
ITC dips 5% post Q2 results; stock corrects 15% from 52-week high
-
The stock of cigarette to hotels conglomerate ITC has gained around 19 per cent thus far in March, far outperforming its peers like Hindustan Unilever, which has lost 10 per cent during this period.
Peers such as Godrej Consumer Products, Britannia, Nestle India, Dabur India and Marico, too, have lost 7 per cent to 11 per cent in March.
While the Nifty FMCG index has mostly been flat, the Nifty50 lost over 2 per cent month-till-date (MTD).
The fall in most FMCG stocks, analysts said, is on account of rising raw material prices that gained ground on the back of Russia-Ukraine war. Over the last quarter, prices of commodities like palm oil, crude oil and skimmed milk powder are up 23 - 42 per cent.
Crude-linked derivatives currently witnessing single digits inflation are likely to catch up with a lag of two-three months.
So, what’s happening with ITC then?
Analysts say the company is relatively insulated as it has other verticals such as hotels and cigarettes, which cushion the blow to its FMCG segment from the sharp rise in input costs.
What’s also working for ITC is the fact that the government has kept the excise duty on tobacco unchanged in the Union Budget for fiscal 2022-23 (FY23), and the cigarette volumes are steadily climbing.
That apart, lifting of most Covid restrictions post the third-wave has led to an increase in mobility, which augurs well for ITC’s hotel business.
ITC’s paper business segment, too, is likely to do well in the backdrop of tight paper supplies in the domestic market and a possible surge in paper exports.
Analysts such as Vinay Khattar, head of research at Edelweiss Wealth Research, believe all ingredients are in place for the stock to now catch up with the markets.
The positives, he said, will lead to an earnings CAGR of 12 per cent in FY22–24 against a mere 7 per cent in the last five years.
Cigarette volume should revive at a CAGR of 5 per cent during FY22-24 as against a CAGR of -1 per cent in FY11–21. FMCG’s EBITDA margin likely to scale up to higher single digits; while the hotel, paperboard and agri-commodities businesses are set to revive, said Vinay Khattar, head of research at Edelweiss Wealth Research, in a recent report.
Technical analysts, too, see the stock higher in the next three months, provided the overall market sentiment does not take a knock due to the ongoing political situation.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU