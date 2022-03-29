JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » News

Centre to sell 1.5% stake in ONGC via OFS; may get Rs 3,000 crore
Business Standard

Canada Pension Fund sells 0.56% stake in SBI Life for Rs 597 cr

It sold 5.58 million shares at Rs 1,068.35 apiece. Buyers included Aditya Birla Sun Life MF, Avendus, ICICI Prudential MF, Singapore's GIC and Goldman Sachs

Topics
SBI Life | CPPIB

BS Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Correction in SBI Life stock an opportunity for long-term investors

Canda Pension Plan Investment Board (CPPIB) on Tuesday sold 0.56 per cent stake in SBI Life Insurance for Rs 597 crore.

It sold 5.58 million shares at Rs 1,068.35 apiece. Among the buyers were Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund, Avendus, ICICI Prudential MF, Singapore's GIC and Goldman Sachs.

Shares of SBI Life closed at Rs 1,101, up 2 per cent over previous day's close.

Last week, CPPIB had sold shares worth Rs 6,800 crore in Kotak Mahindra Bank. Market is a abuzz that the Canada-based investment major was looking to liquidate holdings in a few more Indian companies.

Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, March 29 2022. 20:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.