Market Ahead, June 28: All you need to know before the Opening Bell

Investors will, on Friday, keep a keen eye on the two-day G-20 Summit, that begins today, where the US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are expected to meet amid the ongoing trade tensions.
Asian shares were holding gains during the early morning trade on Friday. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.28 per cent.
On Wall Street, indices ended mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.04%. The S&P500 gained 0.38% while the Nasdaq Composite index rallied 0.73%.
Trends on SGX Nifty, the Singaporean exchange for Nifty Futures, however, suggest a positive start for the Indian markets.
On Thursday, benchmark indices ended marginally lower on June F&O contract expiry. The S&P BSE Sensex dipped 6 points to close at 39,586. The broader Nifty50, too, shed 6 points to end at 11,841.
After yesterday’s session, daily charts formed a bearish candle resembling a Shooting Star pattern. The short term trend of Nifty, however, remains positive with range-bound movement
Here are the top news that could move the markets today –
>> Markets regulator Sebi has tightened norms for Mutual Fund to secure investors
>> India’s monsoon rain remains 24% below average this week
>> Consumer loans may be the next big concern for NBFCs, says RBI report
