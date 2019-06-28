MARKET LIVE: Trade deal at G20 Summit, fiscal deficit nos key factors today

Trade dialogue between the United States and China at the G-20 Summit will be closely tracked by investors on Friday.



On Thursday, benchmark indices ended marginally lower. The S&P BSE Sensex dipped 6 points to close at 39,586. The broader Nifty50, too, shed 6 points to end at 11,841.



Oil & Rupee



Oil prices were steady on Friday. Brent crude futures were up 0.08% at $66.60 per barrel by 6:15 am.



The rupee closed at 69.07 against the US dollar on Thursday.



Global cues



Asian shares were holding gains during the early morning trade on Friday as investors looked forward to the highly anticipated meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping to ease trade tensions.



MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.02% while Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.28 per cent.



On Wall Street, the indices ended mixed. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 10 points lower at 26,526 during the overnight trade on Thursday. The S&P500 settled 11 points higher at 2,925 while the Nasdaq composite index gained 58 points to close at 7,968.



(With inputs from Reuters)