Market Ahead, May 31: All you need to know before the Opening Bell

The gross domestic product (GDP) numbers for the fourth quarter as well as the financial year 2018-19, which is slated to release later in the day, will be on investors' radar on Friday. Additionally, Q4 results, movement against the US dollar, prices and other global developments will also be closely tracked.

On Thursday, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index closed 330 points higher at 39,832 levels while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 11,946 levels with a gain of 85 points.

Narendra Modi takes oath as PM for the 2nd time

On Thursday, Narendra Modi took oath as the 16th prime minister of India during a swearing-in ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. Along with him, 57 mianisters including 25 cabinet ministers also took the oath.

Corporate earnings

As many as 11 companies are slated to declare their March quarter numbers today.

Global cues

Asian shares extended a month-long slide on Friday after US President Donald Trump slapped tariffs on all goods from Mexico. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.1 per cent while Japan’s Nikkei fell 1.2 per cent in early trade.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 43 points to close at 25,170 levels during the overnight trade on Thursday. The S&P500 added 6 points while the Nasdaq gained 20 points to settle at 2,789 and 7,568 levels respectively.