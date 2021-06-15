Market Ahead Podcast, June 15: Top factors that could guide markets today

-
ALSO READ
Market Ahead Podcast, April 27: Top factors that could guide markets today
Catch the news, learn a new skill or simply have fun listening to a podcast
Market Ahead podcast, April 12: Factors that could guide markets this week
Market Ahead Podcast, April 13: Top factors that could guide markets today
Market Ahead Podcast, April 15: Top factors that could guide markets today
-
The benchmark indices eye a tepid start to the day today amid a host of mixed cues. While supportive global market sentiment and positive news flow around coronavirus cases are likely to provide comfort to the market bulls, the CPI inflation print for May came as a shocker for investors.
May CPI inflation at 6.3 per cent was not only above Bloomberg's estimates of 5.4 per cent but also moved beyond MPC's target band for the first time since November. High and sticky inflation is a cause of worry, despite the low industrial capacity utilisation, analysts cautioned.
Investor focus will now turn to Federal Reserve's two-day meeting which kicks off today and any shift in the central bank's dovish rhetoric could upend the equity markets.
Analysts advise adopting a bullish yet cautious view on the market and maintaining a stock-specific trading approach.
At 7.40 am, SGX Nifty was flat at 15,836.
In an overnight session, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq eked out record high finishes, despite most traders being focused on this week's Federal Reserve meeting and not on adding to existing positions. Investors are seeking new cues from the central bank on its inflation outlook after recent data indicated the U.S. economy is regaining momentum but not overheating.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.25%, the S&P 500 gained 0.18% and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.74%.
Asian stocks pushed higher after their US peers closed at a record. Japan's Topix index and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index added 0.3% each while South Korea’s Kospi index was little changed.
Elsewhere, crude oil edged to over two-year high on optimism that economic reopenings will boost summer demand in the US and Europe. Brent crude was up by 0.6%, at $73.29 a barrel.
Now, a look at the stock-specific triggers that are likely to guide the market today
Jubilant FoodWorks, Power Finance Corporation, LIC Housing Finance, Easy Trip Planners and Whirlpool of India are among 45 companies slated to post their quarterly numbers today.
Coal India reported a marginal 1.1 per cent YoY decline in its consolidated profit at Rs 4,586.78 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on the back of lower sales.
SBI Cards and Payment Services on Monday said it has raised Rs 500 crore by issuing bonds.
JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals on Monday reported a two-fold jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 100.81 crore for the quarter ended March 2021 on account of robust sales.
Lastly, an update on the primary market.
The initial public offer of Shyam Metalics and Energy was subscribed 1.23 times on the first day of subscription on Monday. Meanwhile, public offer by Sona BLW Precision Forgings was subscribed 11 per cent.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU