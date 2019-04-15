Market Ahead: Q4 earnings, macro data, and polls to guide markets this week

The fourth quarter corporate earnings, macroeconomic data, and the second phase of voting for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls are among the top factors that may affect investor sentiment this week.

Companies like Reliance Industries, ICICI Lombard General Insurance, HDFC Bank, Mindtree, and Wipro will announce their March quarter earnings this week. Moreover, the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation and balance of trade data for March will be released on Monday.

The second phase of voting for Lok Sabha 2019 polls is scheduled for Thursday in 97 constituencies across 13 states and union territories. On the same day, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will release minutes of the Monetary Policy Committee meeting held earlier this month which led to a policy rate cut.

The week will also see the release of some key global data among which are the US industrial production, retail sales, and manufacturing data for March and February trade balance data. China will also release its first-quarter GDP numbers and March industrial production numbers.

Apart from these factors, investors will also track closely stock-specific action, movement of against the US dollar, oil prices and FII inflows.

GLOBAL CUES

Asian shares started on a firm footing on Monday and the dollar eased as risk appetite was whetted by better-than-expected data from China that helped boost confidence about the health of the world economy.



MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climbed 0.1 per cent with South Korea’s KOSPI up 0.5 per cent. Australian shares slightly weaker. Japan’s Nikkei jumped 1.3 per cent to the highest since early December.

STOCKS TO WATCH

Q4 earnings release: Network18 Media & Investments, TV18 Broadcast, Hathway Cable, Reliance Industrial Infrastructure, among others

TCS and released their Q4 earnings on Friday after market hours

has suspended its operations in SAARC and ASEAN regions indefinitely. Moreover, a crucial meeting between the management and the lenders is scheduled for Monday.

Sudarshan Chemical Industries board agrees to divest industrial mixing solutions division to GMM Pfaudler (GMMP)

Dr Reddy's Labs has acquired a portfolio of 42 abbreviated new drug applications (ANDAs) in the US.

receives US court approval to buy assets of Rising Pharmaceuticals