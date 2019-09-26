Market Ahead, September 26:Top factors that could guide markets today

are expected to remain volatile today as investors adjust their positions for the Sept series of Futures and Options contracts, which expire today. As per technical evidence, a 'bearish belt hold' pattern was formed on the daily charts yesterday, suggesting indecisive move ahead.

Market participants could also react to Sebi's notification easing the process for on-boarding of overseas investors. The notification simplified KYC requirements for FPis and permits them to carry out off-market transfer of securities

On the global front, investors could react to US President Donald Trump's statement that a deal with China could happen sooner than people think.

That apart, other global cues, stock-specific developments, rupee's trajectory against the dollar and investment by foreign investors would continue to steer market.

Asian stocks were trading higher on Thursday as hopes of a trade deal between Washington and Beijing boosted demand for riskier assets.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.1%, Japan's Nikkei rose 0.45%, and Australian shares were up 0.13%.

On Wall Street, US shares ended higher during the overnight trade on Wednesday. The Dow Jones and the S&P500 gained 0.6% each, while the Nasdaq Composite added 1%.

Back home, domestic indices slipped on Wednesday. The S&P BSE Sensex dipped 504 points, or 1.29%,to settle at 38,593 level. On NSE, the broader Nifty50 ended at 11,440-mark, down 148 points, or 1.28%.

For today, trends on SGX Nifty suggest a flat to positive start for the domestic indices.

Headlines and stocks that would remain in focus

>> India, US fail to seal trade deal over differences on import duties

>> Essel group promoters plan to sell non-media assets to repay debt

>> Oil declines as Saudi Arabia restores output capacity ahead of schedule