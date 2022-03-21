Market rally to continue or is a pullback likely?

As global central banks turn hawkish, penciling in a series of rate hikes throughout this year, will Indian markets succumb or tide through the incoming wave of rate hikes? Most analysts expect the global markets to remain choppy over the next few months as they react to the fallout of the ongoing geopolitical crisis. , too, will be no different. A series of global events are lined up this week that the markets will keep a tab on for a short-term trajectory. UK will release their consumer price index (CPI) and producer price index (PPI) numbers for February on March 23 after inflation stoked to a 30-year high. That apart, Euro zone will roll out the consumer confidence data for February on March 23. Later in the week, US President is slated to meet European leaders at an extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels on March 24.
Biden will also join the European Council summit where efforts to impose economic sanctions on Russia are underway. The US as well as Euro zone is expected to release services PMI and manufacturing PMI data on March 24. The economic data will be a key variable for 03 investors to track any sublime in inflationary pressures. By end of the week, UK will roll out retail sales numbers for February on March 25.
