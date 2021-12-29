Market return in 2022 could be in mid-teens, says Samir Arora

Q1: Liquidity was king for in the past 18-20 months.

With this drying up, what all factors will drive the from here on? Ans: >> Liquidity not big thing for the markets >> India inflow till November 2021: $6bn; EMs saw outflow of $38bn during this period >> India not a beneficiary of equity-linked ‘easy money’ flow Q2: So even if the flows were to the tune of $6 billion in India, why is the possibility of them slowing down creating a flutter? Ans: >> Will not matter much in the end >> Market correction if linked only to liquidity is not a big deal >> Correction is driven by other factors as well >> Interest rates need to be watched Q3: Can foreign funds look at India as an alternate destination given the developments in China? Ans: >>In the past five years, India getting money disproportionate to its weight in the global EM index >>Other EMs such as Korea and Taiwan saw outflows at a time when flows were chasing India >>Preference for India among FIIs will not change >>India is a beneficiary even in other EM outflows Q4: If the are to go up from here over the next 6 - 12 months, where do you see leadership emerge from? Ans: >> We like financials, tech, pharma and speciality chemicals >> Middle class, underpenetrated consumer stories Q5: Growth, value or momentum – what should investors chase in 2022? Ans: >> Choose a mix of growth and value >> Valuation has to be acceptable with achievable growth Q6: Should investors temper their market expectation in 2022? Ans: >> Long-term market return has been 15.8% per annum >> Market return in 2022 could be in mid-teens