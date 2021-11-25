Market wrap: 6% rally in RIL stock powers gains for Sensex and Nifty

-
ALSO READ
Bajaj Auto's net profit doubles in Q1 to Rs 1,061 cr; forays into EV space
Market wrap: A day after massive sell-off, Sensex, Nifty gain 0.3% each
Q1 results: Reliance Jio net profit rises 45% to Rs 3,651 crore
RIL Q1 results: Consolidated net profit falls 7% to Rs 12,273 crore
Jio's Q1 net profit rises 45% YoY to Rs 3,651 crore; ARPU at Rs 138
-
Top headlines
•Sensex soars 454 pts; slips 2% during Nov F&O series
•RIL zooms 6% as board approves restructuring plan
•Bajaj Auto's m-cap falls below Rs 1-trillion mark
•India Inc to show significant EBITDA growth in next 12-18 months, says Moody's
Equity markets ended the last day of the November F&O series on a strong note, courtesy a solid 6 per cent rally in the Reliance Industries stock. The BSE Sensex zoomed 454 points, or 0.78 per cent, to end at 58,795. Over 90 per cent of this gain was contributed by RIL.
The NSE Nifty, meanwhile, ended 121 points higher at 17,536. During the monthly derivatives series, however, both benchmarks slipped around 2 per cent each.
The shares of Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries ended as the top gainer on the benchmark indices today after the company's board approved a restructuring scheme to transfer gasification undertaking into a wholly-owned subsidiary.
Divis Labs, ITC, Infosys, Tata Consumer Products, and Tech Mahindra were some of the other top gainers on the Nifty today, all up in the range of 1 per cent to 2.5 per cent.
The top laggards were Maruti Suzuki, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, and HUL. These stocks fell by up to 1 per cent on the 50-share index.
The MidCap and SmallCap indices also rose in tandem with the benchmarks today, rising 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent, respectively, on the BSE.
Sectorally, the Nifty Realty index gained 2 per cent, while the Nifty Auto index was down 0.5 per cent.
And before we close, here are some of the top developments of the day:
•Ahead of Bajaj Auto's removal from the BSE Sensex, the company's shares hit their lowest level since December 28, 2020, in intra-day trade today. During the past month, Bajaj Auto has underperformed the market, falling 10 per cent during the period. This has brought the company's market cap below Rs 1 trillion.
•Separately, after Paytm shares plunged over 41% in 2 days, anchor investors BlackRock and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reportedly bought more on Tuesday and Wednesday.
•Meanwhile, global agency Moody's expects Indian companies to show significant growth in EBITDA over the next 12-18 months on the back of a strong consumer demand and high commodity prices.
•Lastly, Credit Suisse expects double-digit growth in credit off-take during the second half of the current financial year on the back of improving demand and banks’ risk appetite. The brokerage is bullish on ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, and SBI.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU