Market Wrap, August 14: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic stock market ended over 1 per cent lower on Friday amid selling in financial counters ahead of the hearing of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) case in the Supreme Court. Further, weak global cues such as lacklustre Chinese economic data and confusion over US fiscal stimulus, too, weighed on investor sentiment.

The S&P BSE Sensex today shed 433 points or 1.13 per cent to settle at 37,877 levels. HDFC Bank, ITC, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, and Reliance Industries (RIL) were the major contributors to the index's loss. NSE's Nifty ended at 11,178, down 122 points or 1.08 per cent.

On a weekly basis, Sensex slipped 0.4 per cent while Nifty lost 0.3 per cent.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index fell over 1 per cent to 14,434 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index declined 0.6 per cent to 13,855.18 points.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty Auto slipped 2.56 per cent while Nifty Bank fell over 2 per cent.