JUST IN
You are here: Home » Companies » Financial X-Ray

Ramco Cement PBT drops 43% to Rs 157.5 cr in Q1, firm cites Covid impact
Business Standard

All eyes on execution after strong rally in Tata Consumer Products' stock

Street betting on strong demand for branded staple products, aggressive distribution expansion and new CEO's focus on under-penetrated categories

Topics
Tata stocks | Consumer Products

Shreepad S Aute 

The stock of Tata Consumer Products (TCPL), which has had a strong re-rating after the demerger of Tata Chemicals’ food business last year, continues to enjoy investor support amid robust growth potential. The stock has gained 27.5 per cent in the past month, outperforming the Nifty FMCG index, which has risen 1.5 per cent during the period.

Since March 23 lows, the stock is up 135 per cent. Consumers’ preference of branded staple products and aggressive distribution expansion are two key factors improving TCPL’s growth visibility. While the pandemic has made the ...

MONTHLY STAR

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital Monthly Subscription
149.00  
subscribe
Complete access to the premium product
Convenient - Pay as you go
Pay using Master/Visa Credit Card & ICICI VISA Debit Card
Auto renewed (subject to your card issuer's permission)
Cancel any time in the future
Requires personal information

What you get?

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all the content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment – hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.
  • 18 years of archival data.

NOTE :

  • The product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the email with the cancellation request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for speedy action. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.

SMART MONTHLY

Business Standard Digital

Business Standard Digital - 12 Months
1499.00
subscribe
Get 12 months of Business Standard digital access
Single Seamless Sign-up to Business Standard Digital
Convenient - Once a year payment
Pay using an instrument of your choice - Credit/Debit Cards, Net Banking, Payment Wallets accepted
Exclusive Invite to select Business Standard events

What you get

ON BUSINESS STANDARD DIGITAL

  • Unlimited access to all content on any device through browser or app.
  • Exclusive content, features, opinions and comment - hand-picked by our editors, just for you.
  • Pick 5 of your favourite companies. Get a daily email with all the news updates on them.
  • Track the industry of your choice with a daily newsletter specific to that industry.
  • Stay on top of your investments. Track stock prices in your portfolio.

NOTE :

  • This product is a monthly auto renewal product.
  • Cancellation Policy: You can cancel any time in the future without assigning any reasons, but 48 hours prior to your card being charged for renewal. We do not offer any refunds.
  • To cancel, communicate from your registered email id and send the mail with the request to assist@bsmail.in. Include your contact number for easy reference. Requests mailed to any other ID will not be acknowledged or actioned upon.
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 14:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU