All eyes on execution after strong rally in Tata Consumer Products' stock

The stock of Tata Consumer Products (TCPL), which has had a strong re-rating after the demerger of Tata Chemicals’ food business last year, continues to enjoy investor support amid robust growth potential. The stock has gained 27.5 per cent in the past month, outperforming the Nifty FMCG index, which has risen 1.5 per cent during the period.

Since March 23 lows, the stock is up 135 per cent. Consumers’ preference of branded staple products and aggressive distribution expansion are two key factors improving TCPL’s growth visibility. While the pandemic has made the ...