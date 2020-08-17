Market Wrap, August 17: Here's all that happened in the markets today

After trading in a range for the most part of the session, the domestic stock market witnessed a sharp upside in the last hour of the trade. At the close, the S&P BSE Sensex stood at 38,050.78 levels, up 173 points or 0.46 per cent while NSE's Nifty added 69 points or 0.61 per cent to end at 11,247. Volatility index, India VIX, declined 1.68 per cent to 21.31 levels.

NTPC, Maruti, Larsen & Toubro (L&T), and HUL were among the major contributors to the Sensex's gain while Reliance Industries (RIL), and Bharti Airtel were the top drags. Of 30 constituents, 24 advanced while the rest 6 declined.

Among individual stocks, Sun TV ended around 6.5 per cent higher at Rs 425.85 on the BSE after the company shared a healthy subscription outlook going forward and said that revenues were already close to 75 per cent of the pre-Covid levels.



NTPC ended nearly 8 per cent higher at Rs 95.40 after the company's profit before exceptional item and tax rose 16.10 per cent to Rs 4,280 crore.



Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose as high as 7 per cent to Rs 508.50 on the BSE after the company posted an over two-fold increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 254.04 crore for the quarter ended June 2020 (Q1FY21). The stock, however, pared its gains later and ended over 1 per cent up at Rs 480.90.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index settled 0.41 per cent higher at 14,492 while the S&P BSE SmallCap index climbed 0.84 per cent to 13,972 points.

Among sectoral indices on the NSE, Nifty Metal gained the most - up 2.5 per cent to 2,466 levels, followed by Nifty Auto (up 2.43 per cent).