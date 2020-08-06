Market Wrap, August 6: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The domestic stock market ended around 1 per cent higher on Thursday after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) decided to keep the benchmark repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent, and reverse repo rate at 3.35 per cent. Further, the central bank also announced measures to support NBFCs, HFCs, corporate debt market, and announced a relaxation on the loan-to-value (LTV) ratio for gold loans.



The S&P BSE Sensex today ended 362 points or 0.96 per cent higher at 38,025 levels while NSE's Nifty ended at 11,200, up 98.5 points or 0.89 per cent. India VIX dropped nearly 2 per cent to 23.14 levels.

Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and ICICI Bank were the major contributors to the Sensex's gains.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap index ended 0.77 per cent higher at 14,017 while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended 1 per cent higher at 13,562 points.

On the sectoral front, barring Nifty PSU Bank index, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green. The Nifty Bank gained over 0.6 per cent while Nifty Realty rallied over 1 per cent. The Nifty IT index gained 1.8 per cent to 18,189 levels