Market Wrap, Feb 11: Sensex slips 151 points weighed by auto, pharma stocks

The benchmark indices settled around 0.5 per cent lower on Monday weighed by automobiles and pharmaceutical stocks.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended at 36,395, down 151 points or 0.41 per cent, while the broader Nifty50 index settled at 10,889, down 55 points or 0.50 per cent.
Among sectors, the Nifty Auto index fell 1.19 per cent weighed by Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) and Ashok Leyland. The Nifty Pharma index declined 1.63 per cent dragged down by Dr. Reddy's Laboratories.
The broader market indices underperformed their benchmark peers. The S&P BSE MidCap index fell 211 points or 1.47 per cent to end at 14,118, while the S&P BSE SmallCap index settled at 13,450, down 206 points or 1.51 per cent.
BUZZING STOCKS
Shares of Sun TV Network rallied over 10 per cent to end at Rs 574.55 per share on the BSE in an otherwise weak market after the company reported net profit growth of 32 per cent at Rs 351 crore in December 2018 quarter (Q3FY19), on back of healthy revenue growth. The company’s revenue was up 32 per cent at Rs 904 crore over the previous year quarter.
Graphite India hits 14-month low on disappointing Q3 results; slips 10%
Shares of Graphite India hit a 14-month low of Rs 436, down 10 per cent in intra-day, extending its 6 per cent decline in the past two trading days on BSE, after reporting subdued results for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19). The stock settled at Rs 436, down 9.99 per cent from the previous close.
