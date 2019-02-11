JUST IN
Edelweiss slips 4% after R-Power asks Sebi to ban it from trading
Business Standard

BSE Smallcap index nears one-year low; 130 stocks hit 52-week lows

SI Reporter  |  Mumbai 

Photo: iStock
The S&P BSE Smallcap index was trading 1.5 per cent down at 13,455levels on Monday, near its 52-week low, on the back of strong correction in paper, graphite electrodes, consumer discretionary goods & services, metals, pharmaceutical and real estate stocks after reporting weak financial results for December quarter of FY19.

The BSE SmallCap index is just 58 points away from its 52-week low of 13,397 touched on October 9, 2018 in the intra-day trade. In the past one month, the small index slipped 8 per cent, as compared to a 7 per cent decline in the S&P BSE MidCap and 1 per cent gain in the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex.

As many as 130 stocks out of 865 stocks from S&P BSE Smallcap index hit 52-week lows on the BSE in intra-day trade today. The list includes Graphite India, Hindustan Copper, Himatsingka Seide, LT Foods, MMTC, Tata Coffee, Uflex, VST Tillers Tractors, Andhra Bank and Dena Bank.

Graphite India, NACL Industries, Mirza International, PC Jeweller, Thyrocare, Nadan Denim, KRBL, VIP Industries and Shalimar Paints were down more than 7 per cent each today, after posting a weak set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2018 (Q3FY19).

NACL Industries, the top loser among index, slipped 12 per cent at Rs 29.55, after the company reported 28 per cent fall in operating profit at Rs 9.55 crore in Q3FY19. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and ammortisation) margin declined to 4.88 per cent from 7.2 per cent.

The company said reduction in the margins was mainly on account of lower volumes of domestic sales coupled with higher input costs and inadequate availability of raw-materials. The raw-material supply from China continues to be an area of concern, it added.

Shares of Graphite India hit a 14-month low of Rs 436, down 10 per cent on Monday, extending its 6 per cent decline in the past two trading days on BSE, after reporting subdued results for Q3FY19.

Graphite India reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 764 crore (up 113 per cent YoY, down 31 per cent QoQ). Revenue was at Rs 1,855 crore (up 81 per cent YoY, down 21 per cent QoQ). Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxation, depreciation and ammortisation) margin was down 100 basis points, sequentially at 62 per cent.

The performance during the quarter was impacted by higher-than-expected operating costs (especially needle coke) and lower-than-expected volumes. Graphite India said the price realisation have remained flat while volumes declined from last quarter. The increase in needle coke costs has impacted margins.

Meanwhile, a total of 504 companies, excluding banks and financials, from the smallcap index have, thus far, announced their Q3FY19 results so far. They have posted a 25 per cent decline in the aggregate net profit as the combined net profit of these 504 firms stood at Rs 11,118 crore in Q3FY19 against Rs 14,818 crore in Q3FY18.

COMPANY LATEST 52 WK LOW PREV LOW PREV DATE
ABAN OFFSHORE 48.85 48.35 49.95 06-Feb-19
ALPHAGEO (INDIA) 418.10 418.10 427.00 08-Feb-19
ANDHRA BANK 23.80 23.65 23.90 06-Feb-19
ANSAL PROPERTIES 9.89 9.60 9.60 07-Feb-19
APEX FROZEN 288.90 283.35 292.95 29-Jan-19
APOLLO PIPES 370.00 368.00 371.25 06-Feb-19
ARCOTECH LTD 4.62 4.54 4.64 08-Feb-19
ASHAPURA INTI. 14.80 14.05 14.65 08-Feb-19
ASHIANA HOUSING 106.40 104.25 104.30 08-Feb-19
ASTRA MICROWAVE 72.50 71.95 73.40 06-Feb-19
ATLANTA 14.00 14.00 14.70 08-Feb-19
BALAJI AMINES 388.00 386.65 389.00 07-Feb-19
BALASORE ALLOYS 22.65 22.50 22.50 08-Feb-19
BALMER LAWRIE 174.75 174.05 174.90 08-Feb-19
BF INVESTMENT 183.40 183.30 192.65 08-Feb-19
BF UTILITIES 167.25 166.10 171.35 08-Feb-19
BOMBAY RAYON 6.08 6.08 6.40 08-Feb-19
C P C L 216.90 213.15 219.25 08-Feb-19
CENTRUM CAPITAL 29.60 29.60 30.00 01-Oct-18
CEREBRA INTEGR. 27.00 22.55 24.75 10-Dec-18
CLARIANT CHEMICA 379.10 370.00 371.25 08-Feb-19
COCHIN SHIPYARD 355.25 347.25 351.60 07-Feb-19
COSMO FILMS 180.00 178.10 178.20 06-Feb-19
DATAMATICS GLOB. 92.15 90.40 90.70 06-Feb-19
DCW 13.75 13.15 13.35 06-Feb-19
DENA BANK 11.16 11.00 11.00 14-Jan-19
FUTURE MARKET 39.30 38.30 40.00 08-Feb-19
G M D C 77.45 77.20 77.90 08-Feb-19
GALAXY SURFACT. 1018.10 1002.00 1019.60 08-Feb-19
GEOJIT FIN. SER. 34.05 33.05 34.05 06-Feb-19
GNA AXLES 298.00 295.00 307.00 09-Oct-18
GPT INFRAPROJECT 41.80 41.80 44.00 08-Feb-19
GRAPHITE INDIA 439.50 436.00 459.30 29-Jan-19
GUFIC BIOSCIENCE 75.95 74.05 76.80 07-Feb-19
GUJ PIPAVAV PORT 80.55 80.00 81.15 08-Feb-19
GVK POWER INFRA. 5.53 5.31 5.41 05-Feb-19
HBL POWER SYSTEM 23.55 23.25 23.60 06-Feb-19
HCL INFOSYSTEMS 16.35 15.90 16.30 06-Feb-19
HIMATSING. SEIDE 174.60 171.00 178.30 06-Feb-19
HIND.COPPER 43.20 43.00 43.50 06-Feb-19
HINDUJA VENTURES 340.00 336.00 340.25 08-Feb-19
HOV SERVICES 131.95 112.00 127.45 06-Feb-19
HUBTOWN 33.65 33.50 34.55 08-Feb-19
HUHTAMAKI PPL 159.90 157.60 162.50 08-Feb-19
I G PETROCHEMS 237.95 232.00 246.25 08-Feb-19
I T D C 261.10 260.00 260.00 08-Feb-19
IGARASHI MOTORS 468.25 454.20 465.00 08-Feb-19
IL&FS ENGG. 8.35 8.35 8.78 08-Feb-19
IL&FS TRANSPORT 5.42 5.32 5.59 08-Feb-19
INDIA GLYCOLS 242.70 239.15 250.00 04-Feb-19
INDO COUNT INDS. 38.90 38.15 39.40 06-Feb-19
INDRAPR.MEDICAL 37.20 37.00 37.00 28-Jan-19
INEOS STYROLUT. 599.55 588.50 590.00 08-Feb-19
JAGRAN PRAKASHAN 96.00 96.00 96.00 06-Feb-19
JAMNA AUTO INDS. 51.20 50.80 52.00 08-Feb-19
JBF INDS. 13.30 13.30 14.00 08-Feb-19
JINDAL DRILLING 97.20 97.20 98.95 08-Feb-19
JK AGRI GENETICS 646.95 621.10 630.00 07-Feb-19
KISAN MOULDINGS 60.00 56.00 56.00 05-Nov-18
KITEX GARMENTS 97.40 97.05 97.25 06-Feb-19
KRIDHAN INFRA 31.80 30.85 31.50 07-Feb-19
KSB 672.00 601.30 652.50 05-Feb-19
KSE 1430.00 1420.15 1425.00 08-Feb-19
KWALITY 4.82 4.82 5.07 08-Feb-19
L T FOODS 33.85 33.80 34.50 08-Feb-19
LAURUS LABS 330.00 325.00 330.30 26-Oct-18
LEEL ELECTRICALS 21.45 21.45 21.80 07-Feb-19
MANGALORE CHEM. 32.00 31.65 33.10 08-Feb-19
MAX VENTURES 43.25 41.70 42.15 08-Feb-19
MCLEOD RUSSEL 93.20 92.20 94.50 01-Feb-19
MEP INFRAST. 36.60 35.70 36.20 08-Feb-19
MIRC ELECTRONICS 22.00 21.10 21.15 10-Dec-18
MIRZA INTERNATIO 60.55 59.75 66.50 07-Feb-19
MMTC 24.20 23.85 24.05 09-Oct-18
MUKAND 46.35 46.35 46.50 06-Feb-19
N R AGARWAL INDS 299.15 299.15 305.45 29-Jan-19
NAGARJUNA FERT. 6.32 6.30 6.40 07-Feb-19
NAHAR INDL. ENT. 42.85 40.70 43.00 08-Feb-19
NATH BIO-GENES 339.95 327.60 332.95 08-Oct-18
NAVKAR CORPORAT. 41.15 41.00 41.35 07-Dec-18
NETWRK.18 MEDIA 33.80 33.65 34.25 08-Feb-19
NOCIL 122.85 121.50 122.10 05-Feb-19
NUCLEUS SOFT. 329.85 329.85 330.60 05-Jun-18
ORIENT GREEN 3.85 3.75 3.76 08-Feb-19
OSWAL GREEN TECH 13.60 13.50 13.50 06-Feb-19
PENNAR INDS. 35.00 33.85 34.00 09-Oct-18
PPAP AUTOMOTIVE 266.90 262.95 273.00 08-Feb-19
PRICOL LTD 37.05 36.15 37.20 08-Feb-19
PUNJ LLOYD 1.81 1.81 1.90 08-Feb-19
RAMCO SYSTEMS 208.95 200.00 211.50 08-Feb-19
RATTANINDIA INFR 2.87 2.63 2.81 16-Nov-18
RICO AUTO INDS 59.95 59.95 60.15 30-Jan-19
ROLTA INDIA 3.81 3.65 3.79 08-Feb-19
RUCHIRA PAPERS 100.25 100.20 101.10 29-Jan-19
SADBHAV ENGG. 183.95 181.25 182.15 08-Feb-19
SASKEN TECHNOL. 600.00 599.85 606.10 06-Feb-19
SHIVA TEXYARN 162.00 162.00 164.00 29-Jan-19
SHIVAM AUTOTECH 31.75 31.55 32.35 08-Feb-19
SITI NETWORKS 4.37 4.37 4.59 08-Feb-19
SML ISUZU 566.00 547.00 559.10 06-Feb-19
SOM DISTILLERIES 129.90 128.25 137.00 07-Feb-19
SPML INFRA 28.20 28.20 29.00 31-Jan-19
SQS INDIA BFSI 430.00 0.00 379.00 24-Oct-18
STERLING TOOLS 284.00 282.00 305.05 11-Oct-18
SUDARSHAN CHEM. 295.90 291.10 300.20 19-Oct-18
SUNDARAM CLAYTON 2643.45 2640.00 2650.00 06-Feb-19
SUNFLAG IRON 41.05 40.75 41.10 08-Feb-19
SUTLEJ TEXTILES 35.40 35.40 36.50 07-Feb-19
SWELECT ENERGY 211.10 211.10 215.15 08-Feb-19
T N NEWSPRINT 202.50 201.40 204.00 06-Feb-19
T.V. TODAY NETW. 316.65 313.20 326.60 06-Feb-19
TAKE SOLUTIONS 127.15 123.65 127.20 08-Feb-19
TATA COFFEE 84.40 84.00 84.20 06-Feb-19
THE BYKE HOSPI. 29.45 28.90 29.70 08-Feb-19
THYROCARE TECH. 497.05 496.15 519.85 31-Dec-18
TIL 215.85 209.00 222.50 05-Feb-19
TIME TECHNOPLAST 78.00 77.95 82.00 08-Feb-19
TINPLATE CO. 128.20 127.10 129.00 06-Feb-19
TITAGARH WAGONS 59.75 59.60 61.10 08-Feb-19
UDAIPUR CEMENT 11.85 11.60 12.00 06-Feb-19
UFLEX 241.65 240.50 242.75 08-Feb-19
UNITECH 1.15 1.15 1.20 08-Feb-19
VASCON ENGINEERS 13.55 13.50 13.70 07-Feb-19
VISAKA INDS. 340.25 333.50 357.55 31-Jan-19
VST TILL. TRACT. 1509.00 1475.00 1480.00 08-Feb-19
WALCHAN. INDS. 77.45 77.00 78.95 08-Feb-19
WELSPUN ENTERP 88.60 88.20 90.05 08-Feb-19
WIM PLAST 612.50 602.00 605.05 06-Feb-19
ZUARI AGRO CHEM. 191.45 191.25 192.40 08-Feb-19

First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 12:20 IST

