Market Wrap, Feb 7: Sensex slips 164 pts, Nifty ends below 12,100-mark

Halting its four-day gaining streak, equity market ended in the negative territory on Friday amid worries over economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak and profit-booking in some of the recent outperformers.

The S&P BSE today slipped 164 points or 0.4 per cent to settle at 41,142, with NTPC (up over 3 per cent) being the top gainer and IndusInd Bank (down nearly 3 per cent) the biggest loser.

Reliance Industries (RIL), HDFC, ICICI Bank and L&T contributed the most to the index's losses.

The NSE's index ended at 12,086, down 51.55 points or 0.42 per cent.

On a weekly basis, both and Nifty gained nearly 4 per cent each.

Sectorally, realty stocks bled the most while media and pharma counters advanced the most. The Nifty Realty index fell around 2 per cent to Rs 320.55. On the other hand, Nifty Media climbed nearly 2 per cent to 1,823 points and the Nifty Pharma settled over 1 per cent higher at 8,335-mark.

In the broader market, the Nifty Midcap 100 index rose 0.57 per cent to 18,350 points while the Nifty SmallCap 100 ended flat at 6,236 levels, down 0.07 per cent.

Shares of Trent on Friday surged over 11 per cent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 662 apiece on the BSE after the company announced third quarter results of the financial year 2019-20 (FY20). The company's consolidated revenue from operations jumped 45 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 988 crore. Total income during the quarter came in at Rs 1,028 crore, up 49 per cent YoY.

Shares of traded higher for the sixth straight day on Friday and rallied 5 per cent to Rs 690 on the BSE after reporting a strong set of numbers for the quarter ended December 2019 (Q3FY20). The stock of the Diageo-controlled breweries & distilleries company hit a 52-week high today. It was trading at its highest level since June 27, 2018. Thus far in the month of February, it has surged 11 per cent, against 1 per cent rise in the S&P BSE

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian share fell on Friday and oil price gains stalled, as the growing death toll and economic damage from the coronavirus outbreak snuffed out a late-week rally. US stock futures and European futures point to soft openings in Friday.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.9 per cent. Japan’s Nikkei edged lower, while Korea’s Kospi, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng and the Shanghai Composite fell by between 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent.

Oil and metal prices fell hard as the coronavirus outbreak gained pace and have been slow to recover. US crude was firm on Friday at $51.02 per barrel, but is flat for the week and remains 14 per cent below its January 21 level. Brent prices were last at $55.14 per barrel.