Market Wrap, July 21: Here's all that happened in the markets today

The Indian stock market ended yet another session on a positive note on Tuesday amid broad-based buying and firm global cues. The S&P BSE Sensex jumped 511 points or 1.37 per cent to settle at 37,930, with Power Grid (up over 6 per cent) being the top gainer and Bajaj Finance (down over 4 per cent) the biggest loser. Reliance Industries (RIL) was the major contributor to the index's gains, followed by HDFC, ICICI Bank, Maruti, and HDFC Bank.

NSE's Nifty rallied 140 points or 1.27 per cent to end at 11,162 levels. Of 50 constituents, 32 advanced and 18 declined.

Among individual stocks, Vodafone Idea ended over 8 per cent lower at Rs 8.31 on the BSE after after the Supreme Court on Monday reserved its order on timeline of staggered payment of adjusted gross revenue (AGR) related dues by telecom operators.

Bajaj Finance ended over 4 per cent lower at Rs 3,293 on the BSE after the company informed the exchanges that Rahul Bajaj has decided to step down as the chairman.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE MidCap ended 0.22 per cent lower at 13,624 levels while the S&P BSE SmallCap index ended over 0.24 per cent higher at 12,947.

The sectoral trends on the NSE remained positive as barring Nifty Pharma and Nifty FMCG, all the other indices ended in the green. Nifty Bank gained over 2 per cent to 22,782 levels while Nifty Realty index ended at 201 levels, up 2 per cent.