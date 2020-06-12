Market Wrap, June 12: Here's all that happened in the markets today

It was a topsy-turvy session for the domestic equity market on Friday. After tumbling over 3.5 per cent in the early deals, the benchmark indices made a sharp comeback to end 0.7 per cent higher.

The S&P BSE Sensex witnessed 1,508-point swing during the day before settling at 33,781 points, up 243 points or 0.72 per cent. Of 30 constituents, 17 advanced and 13 declined.

NSE's Nifty ended at 9,973, up 71 points or 0.72 per cent.

On a weekly basis, Sensex slipped 1.47 per cent while Nifty shed 1.66 per cent.

Volatility index, India VIX, jumped nearly 4 per cent to 30.82 levels.

Among individual stocks, Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) ended over 7 per cent higher at Rs 508.70 apiece on the BSE after the company reported a consolidated loss of Rs 3,255 crore for the March quarter of 2019-20 (Q4FY20) , which it attributed to "impairment provision for certain long-term investments".

Financial stocks bounced back 13 per cent from the day’s low on the BSE after the Supreme Court gave three days to Finance Ministry, Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to decide on moratorium period interest.



Reliance Industries (RIL) ended over 3 per cent higher at Rs 1,588.80. Its partly paid-up rights shares are set to debut on the bourses on Monday, June 15.

On the sectoral front, barring IT and media stocks, all the other sectoral indices on the NSE ended in the green. The Nifty IT index declined nearly 1.5 per cent to 14,403 levels after media reports said the US President Donald Trump is considering suspending a number of employment visas including the H-1B, most sought-after among Indian IT professionals, in view of the massive unemployment in America due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the broader market, the Nifty SmallCap 100 index ended at 4,393.50, down 0.11 per cent and the Nifty Midcap 100 index rallied over a per cent to 14,339.35 points.